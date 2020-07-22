51% expressing concerns about distance learning for secondary school in survey

The results of a national survey of students, parents and guardians, with over 11,000 participants shows serious concerns about the impact of distance learning on post- primary students.

The survey by the National Secondary School's Union (ISSU) and National Parents Council Post Primary(NPCPP), says over 51% of respondents noted concerns regarding academic issues.

A common concern for students was that distance learning leaves them at a disadvantage, starting the new school year already behind.



In assessing the concerns highlighted, the groups are making the following recommendations:

Support students’ health and wellbeing, especially those most disadvantaged by school closures

Increase one-to-one support for students through the reinstatement of dedicated Guidance Counsellor hours to support their social-emotional wellbeing, and deal with anxieties around academic and vocational challenges.

Provide extra guidance to students transitioning through educational/developmental milestones or transitioning from primary to post-primary, and out of post-primary.

Provide a back-to-school wellbeing programme to address the social, mental, physical and environmental consequences of the pandemic and school closures.

Implement additional learning programmes and social supports to address learning loss, particularly for vulnerable or at-risk students, and/or those with special educational needs.