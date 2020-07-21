Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is forecasting maximum temperatures around or slightly below average with warm and humid nights. Rather cloudy with rain and drizzle at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is forecasting that much of the country will be dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells. However, across parts of the west and north there is the chance of some rain, particularly in west Connacht and north Ulster. Top temperatures generally ranging 16 to 20 degrees, possibly a degree or two higher in the south. Winds will become mostly southerly in direction and freshen a little later in the day.

Mostly cloudy with rain pushing into northwestern areas early on Tuesday night and extending eastwards with much of Munster and south Leinster holding dry till dawn. Some mist patches will form in places. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes but remaining fresher on Atlantic coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle to start, affecting most areas during the morning though some southern areas will remain dry with some sunny spells. Becoming drier in the afternoon with more sunny spells developing though some patches of drizzle will continue. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Generally cloudy on Wednesday night with just a few clear spells. Patches of mist and drizzle overnight and feeling humid with lowest temperatures of just 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a murky start to the day with patches of drizzle and misty conditions but brightening up towards evening when it will be mostly dry. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/pkDqNzvpk0 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 20, 2020

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a mixture of cloud and sunny spells. Mainly dry till dark with rain arriving from the west. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, there is some uncertainty for the outlook but current indications for the weekend suggest that the rain will slowly push eastwards on Saturday during the day with most areas dry by evening. Some further outbreaks of rain and drizzle expected on Sunday. Maximum temperatures of high teens to low twenties.