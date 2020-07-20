New hard water supply for Naas

Irish Water have moved to allay fears surrounding plans for a new water source to service a swathe of mid-Kildare and a population of about 30,000 centred around Naas.

The proposal involves the replacement of the existing soft water supply with harder water from the River Barrow.

The soft water used in the greater Dublin area (GDA) comes from treatment plants at Ballymore Eustace, Leixlip, Srowland (Athy) and Vartry (Roundwood, County Wicklow). This is fully compliant with drinking water regulations.

But, says Irish Water, the quantities of water produced at these plants varies “depending on water levels in rivers, streams and reservoirs and the demand in various parts of GDA.”

“This is managed on an ongoing basis and the Barrow extension project will build resilience in our network,” said Irish Water.

The plan is to provide a link between the Srowland treatment plant and the one at Ballymore Eustace.

IW hopes that the project will be finalised in the “coming weeks” and a project update will provided then.

Concerns have been expressed about the different taste offered by hard water, which IW says is due to high levels of natural minerals absorbed from rock and soil.

This can also lead to increased limescale on home and kitchen appliances such as kettles and washing machines.

“Hard water is not harmful of your health and IW does not treat water to remove these mineral salts because they occur naturally and are fully consistent with safe drinking water,” said the utility. IW also said that information about hard water and home appliances is available on its website.

IW says that strengthening “our water distribution network to ensure that water can be supplied where it is needed is important, particularly during drought or emergency situations in order to minimise the risk of water restrictions and water outages.” A spokeswoman added: “Safeguarding our water supply for homes and businesses across the entire GDA remains a vital focus”.

The utility was responding to concerns raised by two local councillors Evie Sammon and Tracey O’Dwyer, who sought more information on the plan — which involves taking 15 million litres daily from the Barrow. Cllr Sammon said: “While I am not happy with Irish Water’s plans to make changes to the water supply in areas that are currently served by the Ballymore Eustace plant, I welcome the fact that IW will be asked for more information.”

However she also pointed out that Ballymore Eustace “plays host” to the Irish Water treatment plant and to not be receiving its water supply from its local treatment plant is farcical. I believe the people of Naas, Brannockstown, Ballymore Eustace, Caragh, Johnstown and Sallins (south) will not stand for it.”

The utility also said a conditioning unit Srowland which has worked intermittently for 18 months, is not currently operating “as it is not an essential part of the water treatment process.”