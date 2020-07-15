Fancy a Big-Mac? This is when dine-in service resumes in McDonalds restaurants

McDonald’s Ireland has announced that 27 of its restaurants nationwide that will reopen dine-in service areas from today (Wednesday, July 15) with a range of new safety measures which will see customers served via table service only.

This follows the successful reopening for takeaway, Drive Thru and Delivery over the last seven weeks.

In line with Government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to dine-in to leave their contact details by either scanning a QR code with their smart phone or via a dedicated website with the URL details provided on each table. Customers will be asked to leave the name of the lead member and the number of people within their group, a phone number, the date and time of visit and the restaurant number (identified on each table sticker).



Social distancing measures will also be in place, only allowing a certain number of diners inside at any one time, whilst ensuring couriers and takeaway customers can still visit to collect off-premise food.

These measures are on top of the existing steps in place for protecting customers, employees and delivery partner couriers:

* Hand sanitiser at the entrance to every restaurant for couriers and dine-in and takeaway customers

* Clear floor-markings and signposting inside and outside restaurants to help enable social distancing

* Protective equipment including Perspex screens, face coverings and for customer and courier facing employees, gloves

* Touchpoints including self-order screens, card readers and doors will be sanitised at least every 30 minutes

* Perspex screens have been installed in the kitchens, service areas and Drive-thru windows and additional protective equipment has been provided for restaurant teams, including disposable gloves for people in customer and courier facing positions and face coverings

* Fewer people on each shift

* Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods as much as possible

This is the latest phase of McDonald’s reopening plan which aims to expand the dine-in service to further restaurants over the coming weeks.

The 27 McDonald’s restaurants reopening its dine-in service areas today are as follows:

Carlow: Junction 5, M9 Service Station, Rathcrogue, Carlow

Carlow: Kennedy Avenue, Carlow

Cavan: Pullamore Business Park, Dublin Road, Cavan

Cork: Bank Place, Davis Street, Mallow, Co. Cork

Cork: Blackpool Shopping Centre, Cork

Cork: M8, Moorepark West, Fermoy

Cork: Old Fort Road, off Main Street, Ballincollig, Co. Cork

Cork: Winthrop Street, Cork

Dublin: Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin

Dublin: Citywest Shopping Centre, Citywest, Dublin 24

Dublin: Cranley Centre, Naas Road, Co. Dublin

Dublin: Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, Co. Dublin

Galway: Shop Street, Galway

Kilkenny: Hebron Road, Kilkenny

Laois: The Kyle Centre, Portlaoise, Co. Laois

Longford: Red Cow Roundabout, Longford

Offaly: Old Church Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Tipperary: Carrig Roundabout, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary

Tipperary: Gladstone Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary

Tipperary: Junction 8, M8 Service Station, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

Waterford: Barronstrand Street, Waterford

Waterford: Cork Road, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Westmeath: Athlone Drive Thru, Dublin Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Westmeath: Fassagh, Athlone, Co. Westmeath

Westmeath: Pearse Street, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Wexford: Drinagh Retail Park, Drinagh, Co. Wexford

Wicklow: Pettitt’s SuperValu, Arklow, Co. Wicklow