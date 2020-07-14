Leixlip residents could have no water supplies between tonight and early hours

Water conservation works

Leinster Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

Leixlip residents could have no water supplies between tonight and early hours

Water conservation works in Leixlip

Conservation works are taking place for water in Leixlip tonight, says Kildare County Council.

The Leixlip village water conservation works will be between 11pm and 3am.

Areas will have low water pressure and possible loss of water supplies.

The areas will be Mill Lane, Castle Park, Captains Hill, to Duncarraig Estate (Duncarraig not affected) and  Leixlip Mainstreet.