Plan revealed for old Naas livestock mart

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a proposed new development on the site of the former Naas Livestock Mart on the Caragh Road.

The Mart, which was opened in 1978, closed several years ago.

The 2.27 hectare site went on sale four years at a price of €850,000.

Being sought is the change of use of the existing vacant yard (former cattle mart) to an industrial storage yard.

The proposed development would include a security hut, an on-site treatment facility, 2.4m high fencing to the north-east boundary and south of the site.

An new vehicle entrance and landscaping works are also in the plans.

The designs include importing 925m³ hardcore material.