Co Kildare EuroMillions players from last night urged to check if their accounts are the winning €112,963

Co Kildare EuroMillions players are being asked to check their National Lottery accounts following on from an online participant in the county winning €112,963 on last night's draw.

Appeals are being made for the winner to email today.

The Co Kildare player matched five numbers and one lucky star number, meaning that they were one lucky star number (from 1-12) short of winning the mega €144,542,315 EuroMillions jackpot. Automatic notification has been sent to the winner’s National Lottery account and via email. While there were over 72,000 prize winners in Ireland in last night’s EuroMillions draw, the incredible jackpot prize was won by a lucky ticket holder in Spain.



The winning numbers from last night’s EuroMillions draw were: 12, 16, 23, 33, 41 and the Lucky Star numbers were: 08 and 10.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “This player from Co. Kildare came agonisingly close to winning last night’s €144 million EuroMillions jackpot. We are encouraging all our online EuroMillions players who live in Kildare to check their accounts to see if they have won this €112,963 prize.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2019 alone, €252 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.