Changes needed to make Naas public areas accessible

Public spaces should be adapted to accommodate social distancing as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“In the times of Covid 19 we have to reimagine our public spaces as we move into a less restricted phase.” according to Social Democrat councillor Bill Clear.

He said Kildare County Council officials and councillors need to plan for the vulnerable and over-70 members of the community and said there is a clear need for a plan to ensure that everybody can practice social distancing.

“We need wide open spaces that allow people to exercise and have sufficient safe distance between them,” he said. The canal towpath from K Leisure facility located on the Newbridge Road, Naas to Sallins has become a popular route for people wishing to exercise during the lockdown period.

It provides sufficient width to allow people to walk and cycle while still achieving the required two metress social distancing.

“It’s also a magnificent piece of our heritage that has become a vital social piece of infrastructure at this difficult time.”

“The section between Abbey Bridge and Osberstown Bridge is a public road and I believe because the main roads are still quiet we should restrict this road to residents only and leisure users.”

He also said it is apparent that footpaths in the towns are not fit for purpose for this emergency as people fight for space with other users and this is requiring them to step out onto the roads..

“More needs to be done to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.”

Cllr Clear also wants more public seating because “it is apparent that there is just not enough provided by the council in our public areas.”