Monasterevin Community Centre hopes to reopen end of July

Monasterevin Community Centre has announced plans to reopen, towards the end of July.

A statement on social media said: "After meeting last week, the committee have begun preparations to reopen the community center with the help of our team of Community Employment workers. We hope to be open again in the latter half of July."

The statement said:"Unfortunately the restrictions of covid 19 policies will mean that we will not be back to the full pre lockdown operation for some time. Staffing restrictions and cleaning procedures mean that we will only be opening from Monday to Friday for the time being. That unfortunately means we will not be hosting birthday parties until further notice."



The statement added: "As we work through our plans, we will be contacting our regular hall users to discuss the best way to arrange their return.

Adding to the difficulties arising from the virus, we also have upcoming extensive refurbishments to the building, which may also impact our ability to operate.

These plans may change according to ever changing road map. The committee will continue to monitor things and we will do our best to get back to normal as soon as possible."