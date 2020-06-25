League is cancelled but championship stays in the revised 2020 inter-county camogie season

The All-Ireland camogie championships will remain, but the leagues have been cancelled in the camogie association's fixture revamp.

"Further to our recent announcements regarding the ‘Safe Return to Gaelic Games’ roadmap, issued by the Gaelic Games Family, the Camogie Association have reviewed the National Fixtures Schedule, accounting for the significantly reduced time available for competitive fixtures at club and County levels," read a statement on the camogie association website.

The All-Ireland Championships will take place between October – December 2020. The exact format and dates of these competitions will be finalised in the coming weeks. The competitions will begin on a round-robin basis with increased groups before progressing to the knockout stages. There will be no automatic promotion/relegation

The 2020 All-Ireland U16 Championships will take place between October – December 2020. The exact format and dates of these competitions will be finalised in the coming weeks.

The 2020/2021 AIB All-Ireland Club Championships will proceed as normal but with a revised calendar that will run into 2021. The exact format and dates of these competitions will be finalised in the coming weeks.

The 2020 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues which began in February have now been cancelled.

The 2020 Tesco All-Ireland Minor Championships which began in February have now been cancelled. Minor competitions will take place however on a provincial basis in 2020.

The National Competitions Management Committee will confirm competition entries for all competitions in the coming weeks.

The Association is continuing to work through options regarding underage structures and initiatives in 2020 and will provide an update on this in the coming weeks.

The Association wishes to acknowledge that the cancellation of many competitions is of great disappointment to those involved however due to these unprecedented times many such difficult decisions have had to be made. The health and safety of our members is of paramount importance and the ‘Safe Return to Gaelic Games’ plan offers a route back to activity, subject to the government timelines being achieved in the weeks and months ahead. We thank all of our members for their continued co-operation and support throughout this process.

We also wish to sincerely thank all of our competition sponsors for their support and understanding during this period and regarding the significant changes to this year’s calendar and competitions.

All dates and details are subject to change based on the latest advice from the Government Health Authorities and we will update our plans accordingly should this arise.