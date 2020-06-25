Odeon cinemas in Naas and Newbridge to re-open by July 20

Odeon cinemas in Naas and Newbridge will be opening before July 20.

The company said Blanchardstown, Limerick and Coolock will open with strict health and safety guidelines on Monday and the remaining eight cinemas will be operational by July 20th.

Fans will be keen to see upcoming summer blockbusters such as Mulan and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

Odeon said it has worked with relevant Government bodies including the HSE to introduce enhanced health and safety measures to each site.

These safety measure include:

Safer Buying:

A contactless experience, including booking online and contactless ticket checks in cinema and contactless till payment for paying for food and drink.

A range of ‘Grab & Go’ pre-packaged food and drinks to improve speed of service.

A Safer Space:

Limited seats for sale for each show and guaranteed unoccupied seats between guests to meet social distancing guidelines whilst enabling family groups and social bubbles to sit together.

Staggered show time starts to reduce queues with safe queuing measures in place such as floor marking and cinema staff support.

Newly serviced air conditioning that ensures fresh air is delivered into all screens.

Enhanced Cleaning By Well Trained Teams:

More frequent cleaning routines on all high contact areas of the cinema guest journey.

Guest sanitizer stations offering complimentary sanitizing gels and wipes.

Teams diligently trained on safety and hygiene measures, equipped with PPE including face vizors and gloves.

Carol Welch, MD of ODEON UK and Ireland said “We are thrilled that we can confirm that on July 13th we will be reopening. We have carefully considered each element and every step of our guest’s journey and have put safety measures in place that will enable the ODEON team to provide a controlled and safer experience for all our guests.

"We know it’s been a challenging time for everyone so we are delighted that we are back in business doing what we do best – entertaining people young and old. Initially we will be screening a mix of recent and remastered classics including Empire Strikes Back, Dirty Dancing, Little Women, The Greatest Showman to name a few before the new blockbusters hit our screens”.