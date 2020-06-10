13 year old boy dies in overnight crash

A 13 year old is dead following a crash in the midlands during the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating a single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin, Co. Westmeath, at approximately 2.15am.

A 13 year old male occupant of the car has been pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the Mortuary at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Another male youth, aged in his teens, has been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital understood to be in critical condition. Three other male occupants of the car, all aged in their teens, received non life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage of the area between 1:45am - 2:30am, to contact them at Mullingar on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.