Co Kildare Royal visit costing tax payer while allegations of sexual abuse of a minor against Prince Andrew rise

The visit to Co Kildare, and surrounding areas, by Prince William and Princess Kate, just as Covid 19 was starting to hit Europe is likely to cost the Irish taxpayer over €1million.

The Irish taxpayer will be paying for this in the midst of the Royal controversy, which involves allegations of sexual abuse.

Prince Andrew is refusing, according to media reports, to cooperate with US investigations, into alleged sexual relations with a 17-year-old female.

Last summer, US prosecutors charged Jeffrey Epstein with one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. After pleading not guilty to the charges, Epstein was denied bail, and was later found dead in his Manhattan jail cell. The cause of death was ruled a suicide.

Over the past months, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, has issued several statements about Epstein, and in November, he recorded an interview at Buckingham Palace about their relationship in an interview with journalist Emily Maitlis.

Following enormous public criticism of their conversation, in which Prince Andrew said he did not regret his friendship with Epstein, the Queen's son voluntarily stepped back from his royal duties.

Among other contacts of Jeffrey Epstein were Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and President Donald Trump, among many high profile and well established contacts.

The pressure is now on the Royal family to issue a statement in connection to the allegations of sexual abuse of a minor, that are being put to Prince Andrew.