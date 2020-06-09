Plans for new labs and offices for Millennium Park in Naas

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for the construction a two-storey office/laboratories building in Millennium Park in Naas.

Classic Technology, which is currently based in the M7 Business Park, is behind the proposed development.

The company is a specialist in instrumentation calibration and maintenance.

The plans for Millennium Park include a reception entrance area, staff toilets, a shower room, a goods-in delivery area and a storage area on the ground floor.

There will be a manager's office, staff canteen facilities and staff toilets on the first floor.

Permission is also sought for a 27-space surface car park with three e-car charging points.

There are also 20 covered cycle parking spaces planned.

The designs include a new vehicle access road with footpath on both sides and a cycle lane.