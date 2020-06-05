Unusual: Met Eireann issues warning about strong winds tonight with low level impacts

Kildare is set to experience a windy Friday night and Saturday morning, according to a weather alert issued by Met Eireann today.

The alert is valid from today, Friday, June 5, at 8PM until tomorrow, Saturday, June 6, at 1PM.

Met Eireann say the alert is a Moderate Advisory Warning for "unseasonably windy Friday night and for a time on Saturday.

"Given the time of year, there is potential for some low level impacts from wind."





