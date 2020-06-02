Monastervin gets planning for Health Centre

Planning permission is now in place for the refurbishment of a protected structure in Co Kildare to be used as a health care centre.

At Drogheda St, Monastervin, planning has been granted to demolish a single storey extension to the rear of the existing building.

Also in the plans are construction of a new part two storey single storey extension to the rear along with refurbishment and coversion of an existing out buiding to the rear and permission for all ancilliary site works.

The works are being widely welcomed by Labour Senator Mark Wall.