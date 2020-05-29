LATEST: New queue system for busy Lidl stores in Kildare

Lidl Ireland are introducing a new Covid-19 queue management system designed to control the number of customers entering and exiting the store at any one time, in order to maintain social distancing during busy periods.

Software controls an automated traffic light and monitor that signals to shoppers when they can proceed through the entrance based on individual customer limits that are in line with social distancing guidelines.

Following a successful trial in five stores across three counties, including Leixlip and Celbridge in Co Kildare and Dunshaughlin in Co Meath - the technology will be rolled out to a further three stores - including in Maynooth, Birr Co. Offaly and Caherdavin, Co Limerick initially with the view to introducing across the country in the coming weeks.

Priority access for elderly shoppers, from 9am to 11am daily, as well as healthcare workers will remain in place.

The new queue management system is in addition to a number of protective measures Lidl has steadily introduced since March including social distancing signage and in-store announcements, hand and trolley sanitation stations, Perspex protective screens and face coverings, increased cleaning and the provision of protective equipment for all employees.

Alan Barry, Director of Central Services, Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland commented: “Lidl are delighted to introduce this new automated system to our stores.

"The health and safety of our customers and employees continues to be our top priority.

"We continue to focus on ways to make our customers shopping trip safer and easier, as the Covid situation continues to impact on all our daily lives.

"In addition to trials such as this automated queuing system we recently introduced a WhatsApp chatbot which helps customers identify quieter times to shop with us.

"At Lidl, we’ve worked around the clock to consistently develop and execute a range of innovative measures to ensure everyone who enters our stores is as protected as possible and has a pleasant shopping experience with us.”