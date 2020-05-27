Dozens of homes get the green light in €13m project in Monasterevin

Kildare County Council has granted permission for 69 new homes in Monasterevin.

Developers Masonbrook Holdings Limited is building the two storey houses as part of the Ferns Bridge residential area.

The development consists of three four bedroom detached houses, 12 four-bedroom semi-detached houses and 44 three-bedroom terrace houses.

Also in the designs are six two-bedroom terrace houses.

The overall site spans 3.63 hectares.

The estimated total construction value of the project is €13,426,020.

Access to the new homes will be from the existing Ferns Green Road and the Ballykelly Road.

Also included in the plans is landscaping, open spaces, drainage and car parking for 140 vehicles.

The total floor area of the 69 homes is 8,453.5 square metres.



