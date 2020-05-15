Secret to a long and happy life? Broadcasting legend reveals all

Broadcasting legend Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh will take part in Tuesday's special webinar on wellbeing and how to age well, the GAA have revealed.

The live, supported by Irish Life, event will feature evidence and anecdotes revealing the secrets of a long and happy life.

GAA fans may be missing Mícheál's unmistakable tones and tales, but are in for a treat on Tuesday evening.

The event is part of a series of wellbeing-focused webinars delivered by the GAA’s Community & Health department during the Covid-19 emergency.

The latest instalment features a partnership with Trinity College’s and will include a presentation and contributions by Prof Rose Anne Kenny, lead researcher on the TILDA project (the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing). Both the GAA’s Healthy Club Project and TILDA benefit from CSR support from Irish Life.

The Covid-19 emergency has caused those planned for Louth, Galway, and Kildare to be postponed, but thanks to the wonders of technology, this live webinar broadcast on the Microsoft Teams platform will bring this valuable research and discussion into hundreds of homes across the 32 counties.

Mícheál will touch on his personal philosophy and approach to health – one that has seen him remain hale and hearty into his 90th year. Prof Kenny will present some of the key findings of TILDA’s 10-year Irish research while also highlighting evidence-based lifestyle practices from the world’s ‘Blue Zones’, regions with the globe’s oldest populations and some of highest levels of life satisfaction.

“The GAA is proud to represent every age demographic in Ireland," commented GAA President John Horan.

"This webinar is not just for GAA members, it is are for anyone in the community that is interested in ageing well. Irish Life is a long-standing CSR partner of the GAA Healthy Club Project, and we’re delighted to broaden that relationship through this collaboration with TILDA.”

Ageing starts the day we are born therefore the content of the webinar is relevant to everyone who wishes to age well regardless of their chronological age. However, the partners involved would particularly like as many older adults as possible to enjoy this event and are encouraging young GAA members to assist older relatives to access this session while maintaining social distancing recommendations.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 19 6.30-7.30pm and can be accessed via the following link:



More information can be obtained from Colin Regan, GAA Community & Health manager on colin.regan@gaa.ie