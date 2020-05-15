LATEST: Dozens of homes with solar panels for Prosperous in massive €7m project

An Bord Pleanála has upheld Kildare County Council's decision to grant planning permission to Ardlea Construction Limited for the construction of 49 dwellings in Prosperous.

The properties for the Downings North area will comprise of two, three and four bedroom dwellings with a total floor area of over 6,500 square metres.

The overall site is 2.77 hectares in the project estimated to be worth €7m.

Car parking will be provided for over 100 vehicles.

Approval was also granted for solar photovoltaic panels (PV) on the roofs of the dwellings.

There will be a new site entrance on the R403 Road (Allenwood Road).

An existing stream will be culverted as part of the development.

A landscaped linear park and traffic calming measures are also in the designs.