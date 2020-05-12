TRAFFIC: Cow safely removed from M4 motorway

A loose cow was reported to be on the M4 westbound earlier.

AA Roadwatch warned motorists to use caution in the area.

The traffic and travel website later tweeted that the animal had been safely removed.

The M4 has seen an increased in traffic in recent days according to official figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Last week the TII said the number of vehicles on a section of the motorway had increased by 9% compared to the previous week.

Volumes had plummeted by 61% during the middle of the Covid-19 lockdown - based on the previous year.

But on Tuesday, May 5, a section of the M4 between Celbridge and Maynooth recorded 3,858 cars between 7am and 10am.

Debris

Meanwhile debris was reported outside Naas on the slip road from the Dublin Road (R445) to the N7 westbound at Junction 9 Naas North.

Take care if making an essential journey on this stretch.