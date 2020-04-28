WATCH: Man pulls hilarious €50,000 scratchcard prank on his girlfriend

An Irish man has pulled a hilarious €50,000 scratchcard prank on his girlfriend.

Patrick Bermingham from Carlow has posted the video on Facebook and it has already garnered over 25,000 views.

He convinces his girlfriend, Amy Keegan, that she has just won thousands of euro...but it's all a ruse.

Patrick said: "Her dreams came true when she met me and now I just crushed them.

"Caught Amy out lovely when she thought she won €50,000 on fake scratchcard."

Check out the video below: