Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, April 27

The death has occurred of Michelle Buckley (née Conlon)

Ballymount, Kilgowan, Kildare

Michelle Buckley (Nee Conlon) late of Ballymount, Kilgowan, Co. Kildare and Northampton, England. April 25th 2020. Beloved wife of Sean and mother of Kieran. Deeply regretted by her loving parents, Christy and Ann Conlon, brother Kieran, sisters Jackie and Christine, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral to take place at a later date. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Michelle's life will take place in The Church of S.S. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown, Athy at a later date.

May Michelle Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Brenda Moriarty

Bryanstown, Kilcock, Kildare

Moriarty, Brenda, Bryanstown, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, April 26th 2020, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Maeve, sisters Niamh & Nessa, brothers in law Richard & Aidan, nephews Adam & Henry, nieces Jess & Pippa, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to the Covid 19 directive a private family funeral will take place. Please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies. A memorial mass for Brenda will take place at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

For those that would of liked to attend Brenda's funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot please visit www.maynoothparish.org on Tuesday at 11am.



The death has occurred of Liam Ryan

Clondown, Monasterevin, Kildare

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Paula, son Paídí, daughter Sally, mother Eileen, brothers Kieran and Glenn, brother-in-law Nicky, sisters in law Olivia, Catriona and Josephine, parents in law Brigid and Christy Kaye, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Liam Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.



he death has occurred of Mary Lawlor

Valleymount, Wicklow / Naas, Kildare

Lawlor Mary, formerly of Lugnaskeagh, Valleymount, Co. Wicklow and Naas, Co. Kildare. 24th April 2020. In her 90th year. Peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff at Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas. Predeceased by her parents William and Catherine, sister Betty, brothers Philip, Seamus and Joe. Will be missed by her sister Bridie, brother William, brother in law Jimmy, sisters in law Jane and Patricia, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May Mary’s gentle soul Rest in Peace

Due to Covid 19 directive a private family funeral will take place. The funeral cortage will leave Clarke’s Funeral Home and pass through Lacken and Lugnaskeagh, arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Valleymount, for 11am. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 28th followed by burial in Baltyboys Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Thank you for your support at this time. Please sign the Book of Condolence section below.



The death has occurred of Pauline Flanagan (née Rooney)

Dundalk, Louth / Naas, Kildare

Flanagan (nee Rooney), Pauline, (Dundalk, Co. Louth), passed away peacefully April 24th 2020 in the tender, loving care of the wonderful staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, beloved wife of the late Peadar Flanagan and deeply missed by her loving sons John and Peter, daughters Marie and Paula, son in law Damien and partners Avril, Daniella, Reza and all her grandchildren, brother Shane, sister Anne, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially Eilish.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Bríd and her amazing staff at Craddock House for their endless support and loving care. Also a special mention for Eilish, Phil and Caitriona in Dundalk.

Due to the Covid 19 directive a private family funeral will take place.

Please use the online condolence book below to offer your sympathies. A memorial mass for Pauline will take place at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

"To our beautiful, singing, smiling Mam, who touched the hearts of everyone she met, May She Rest In Peace"



The death has occurred of John (Spud) MURPHY

Kingsfurze, Naas, Kildare

Murphy (Kingsfurze, Naas, and former Honorary President of Raheens GAA Club) - April 24, 2020, (peacefully), in the tender care of the staff, at Craddock House Nursing Home; John (Spud), beloved husband of the late Bríd, dear father of Mary-Clare, Carol and Lorraine and loving grandfather of Paul, Ciara, Eoin, Robert, Rory, Ted and the late Conor; Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law Martin, Mark and Andy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of the page.

John passed away peacefully in the caring hands of the devoted Staff at Craddock House Nursing Home. Karl, Brid and all of your wonderful Staff, we will be forever grateful for your loving care, especially during the last few days.