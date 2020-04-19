In The Garden with Jo: The garden show must go on!

At this time we should have been preparing for show season. The famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show takes place in one month, and our Bloom garden should be ready for display at the end of May - but alas this year neither are to be.

The restrictions on public gatherings have meant that all the garden shows have been cancelled for this year.

It will be another year before the stunning garden that we had planned can be seen by you all. The trees and plants were all ready, and the materials, too, had all been prepared many months in advance - but on hold they must all stay until next year at this time. I cannot wait until we can show you all our work.

These are strange times, but the spring really has kicked in and will not be put on hold for anything including a virus. The weather has been good, the sun has been shining and everything is starting to grow and flower.

My own cherry trees are almost ready to burst into flower and lots of my other Spring flowering plant are brightening up the garden, including rhododendrons, camellias and magnolias along with so many others.

The dry, warm weather has also put immense pressure on our skeleton workforce to keep all the plants watered and at their best and our kids have been drafted in to assist with fertilising all the field stock - it’s alll a real family business.

Although it has been difficult to keep up with the workload during the Covid-19 restrictions, our online store has really been our saving grace. We are delighted to be so busy and that all our customers, old and new, are liking our trees and plants.

With the end of our bare-root season comes the start of our potted crop. This last week has been about getting as much of the stock ready for the season, and now getting that stock onto the online store.

Get into the garden

For those getting out into the garden this week, the key to keeping the garden looking at its best at this time of year is to keep on top of the weeds. That plus regular mowing of the lawn makes such a difference to how smart the garden will look.

My glasshouse has also become a hive of activity. I’ve put on tomato seeds, micro greens and some herbs to go with the garlic I put on last autumn

This coming week will be about smartening up the nursery park and all the trees in there, giving them a prune or trim and adding new trees to have the place looking really well for when we can receive visitors again.

Until then, stay safe and stay home and keep gardening!