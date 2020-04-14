"I'm not moving!" - brave pooch defies Garda Covid-19 checkpoint over Easter weekend

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

CREDIT: An Garda Síochana

"I'm not moving," Rolo the dog defied a Garda Covid-19 checkpoint over Easter weekend.

Gardaí said: "Rolo the dog was stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Passage East, Waterford.

"He wasn't too impressed when advised his journey wasn't necessary and to return home immediately."