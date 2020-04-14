Tributes paid to café owner who died in tragic accident outside her home

Warm tributes have been paid to a cafe owner who lost her life over the weekend in a tragic accident involving her car in her driveway.

Fiona Whelan (35), was involved in an accident outside her house at 3.20pm in Hacketstown on Saturday.

It's believed her car, which was turned off, rolled forward, fatally injuring her.

Gardaí said the incident is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

The popular local businesswoman was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital.

Fiona ran the popular Perch Cafe in Baltinglass, where several floral tributes and messages of condolences have been placed.

Fiona is being mourned by her loving partner Michael (Byrne), parents Mary and Jimmy, brother Declan, sister Siobhán, nephew Jack, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private Funeral will take place in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knockananna on Wednesday morning. Fiona’s Funeral Mass can be viewed at 12.30 on the Knockananna GAA Facebook page.

In a poignant tribute, the local Baltinglass Matters Facebook Page said:

The weather on Saturday was glorious but Saturday robbed us of a very special person. The lovely Fiona Whelan was known, respected and appreciated by people in Baltinglass, Knockananna, Hacketstown, Rathvilly, Tinahely and beyond.

The unexpected loss of such a vibrant young woman has left us stunned. Her partner Michael, her family and the people of her native Knockananna are surrounded by a whole community that expresses it sympathy and deep affection.

Fiona packed a full career in hospitality and catering into her short life. She started work at 16 in Germaines in Baltinglass and later worked for some years in Bia Blasta. Then she got the opportunity to run her own business, taking a short lease of D’Lish in Tinahely. After that she returned to Baltinglass to manage The Perch Café and more recently she leased the business to run it as her own.

Fiona was an excellent businesswoman with a positive attitude towards enhancing the community in general. Far from seeing other catering outlets as competition, she believed that mutual support benefited all. Many people can testify to her quiet generosity, advice and support, and her caring nature. Baltinglass Fair Trade+ is one organisation that very much appreciated her help, but her kindness to individuals trickled through the community.

On Sunday 15 March Fiona had a meeting with her staff and they jointly agreed that The Perch should close during the pandemic for the well being of all. She especially took into account her staff members’ families and their safety. She opened to serve coffee on just one Saturday since then. With her innate optimism, she was looking forward to getting back to normal once the crisis had passed.

Our Fiona was a hard worker and a talented baker. Her trademark was that sunny disposition that made every day brighter. She loved the people in her life but she also had a special place in her heart for her dogs. It’s hard to believe that this has happened. We can only direct some of the positivity she possessed towards Michael, her parents Mary and Jimmy, her siblings Siobhán and Declan, her nephew Jack, her extended family, the kitchen and front-of-house staff of The Perch, and her huge circle of friends. The regular customers at The Perch are heartbroken too.