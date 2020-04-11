Review: The all-new Skoda Kamiq

The all-new ŠKODA KAMIQ is the third model in the brand’s successful SUV portfolio, and it sees ŠKODA compete in the rapidly-growing small SUV segment for the first time.

The KAMIQ blends increased ground clearance, and a raised seat position with the agility of a compact car, and ŠKODA’s characteristic emotive design. With state-of-the-art assistance and infotainment systems, a generous amount of space and numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features, the new KAMIQ equally fulfils the needs of both family, and lifestyle-oriented customers in true ŠKODA style.

A Proud Family Member

At first glance, the new KAMIQ (pronounced Ka-Mick) shares the ŠKODA SUV design language of its bigger siblings, the KAROQ and the KODIAQ. However, upon closer inspection the split headlights, which feature daytime running lights above the main headlights, distinguish the KAMIQ from its siblings. The KAMIQ is the first ŠKODA to have dynamic (strobing) front and rear indicators, and it is one of the largest cars in its segment too. Viewed from the rear the tailgate confidently bears ‘ŠKODA’ in block lettering instead of the ŠKODA logo — a trait now shared with all models in the ŠKODA range.

Test Car

My test car was a ŠKODA KAMIQ 1.0TSI 115bhp 7-Speed DSG ‘Style’ model, which looked spectacular in its Quartz Grey metallic paintwork. A comprehensive list of equipment comes as standard on this range-topping model, with key features such as full LED lights, Wireless SmartLink, Bluetooth, 17” alloy wheels, dual-zone climatronic air-conditioning, rear-view camera, auto wipers and lights, keyless start system, power-folding exterior mirrors, ‘SUNSET’ dark tinted privacy glass, umbrella compartment in the driver’s door, leather steering wheel, leather gear stick knob, leather handbrake handle, and two USB-C slots. For driver’s who still demand more, a full suite of optional extras are available for the ultimate in personalisation.

Performance from my test car was impressive, with the car capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in just 10.0-seconds, while a top speed of 193km/h is achievable. Producing a generous 200Nm of torque, the amazingly-brisk 1.0-litre petrol engine is always willing to respond to the driver’s every demand – whether it is climbing up a steep hill, or cruising on a motorway.

With my review car capable of fuel consumption as low as 5.5l/100kms, and annual road tax of just €200 across the entire range, the new KAMIQ is a savvy financial proposition too. Excellent driving dynamics ensure that ŠKODA’s new small SUV is a top performer in terms of agility, poise, and precision, while a whole host of safety features provide occupants with the reassurance that the KAMIQ is ready to protect them, should the need arise.

Interior

The cabin of the new KAMIQ is furnished with quality materials and great craftsmanship. Multiple combinations of upholstery and décor means that buyers can give their car a unique personality, while beautifully-shaped, and comfortable seats ensure that all occupants will feel fresh, even after a long journey.

Overview & Pricing

With the small SUV/Crossover market segment in Ireland gaining momentum at an astonishing rate, the new ŠKODA KAMIQ is poised for great success. Rivals include the Hyundai KONA, Dacia Duster, Renault Captur, SEAT Arona, Kia Stonic, VW T-Cross, Opel Crossland X, and the Ford EcoSport. With prices for the new KAMIQ starting at just €21,300 (inclusive of dealer-related charges), it genuinely does offer terrific value for money. With the amount of recyclable materials used in the KAMIQ standing at a hugely-impressive 85%, the KAMIQ is a sustainability and environmental champion too.

Contact Sheehy Skoda Naas on 045 906600.