Kildare mum wants Government to bring home son stranded in New Zealand due to Covid-19 lockdown

The mother of a Co Kildare man stranded in New Zealand has appealed for the Irish government to intervene.

Gary Kelly (22) from Broadford in north west Kildare and his Co Tipperary girlfriend Emily Healy and are stranded amid a Covid-19 lockdown in Christchurch.

The couple have had two flights cancelled in recent weeks - the latest was due to depart next week but the airline is no longer flying.

Both have already lost their jobs in the construction industry due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Gary's mother Christine Kelly said: "Gary was hoping to get home from New Zealand on April 15 but unfortunately his flight was cancelled again.

She added: "So I am begging the Irish Government to help him home as they have no income coming in."

Gary had previously booked flights from Christchurch to Dublin in late March only to discover they were cancelled at the last minute as the country tightened travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

Gary previously called on the Irish government to establish welfare payment plan for citizens stranded abroad.