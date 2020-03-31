Mortgage providers roll out supports to customers in wake of Covid-19 pandemic

Irish mortgage providers are offering a number of mortgage break options during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The world is living in an unprecedented time with a huge number of people impacted financially. Irish Mortgage Corporation, Ireland’s longest serving mortgage broker, has collated information on the current mortgage forbearance options available to Irish people. With over 30 years serving as an Irish mortgage broker, the team at Irish Mortgage Corporation have a vast amount of experience dealing with these lenders.

AIB (Including Haven Mortgages)

AIB customers who face difficulty during the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to take a break from mortgage payments, SME and personal loans. AIB are also offering an option to just pay interest for up to 3 months. Simple, online application process available. They are also offering emergency loans.

Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland is offering a 3-month payment break to its affected mortgage customers. This is subject to approval from the bank. Applications for the payment breaks are now open on their website. Flexible mortgage arrangements are also being offered depending on customer circumstance. Personal and SME loan payment breaks also offered. Simple, online application process available.

KBC

Payment breaks on both mortgages and loans are being offered to KBC’s personal and SME business customers. These breaks will last up to 3 months for those impacted by Covid-19. In addition, a dedicated KBC team has been established to assist with any financial concerns or questions they have regarding COVID-19.

Permanent TSB

Mortgage customers with Permanent TSB impacted by the COVID-19 crisis can opt for payment break options based on individual circumstances. This includes a temporary payment break of up to 3 months. SME increase in capital also available. An option to increase overdraft and credit card limit for up to 6 months has also been introduced.

Ulster Bank

Ulster Bank mortgage customers affected by the Coronavirus can avail of payment holidays on both mortgages and loan deferrals for up to 3 months. The bank is offering personal and SME loan payment breaks and SME increase in capital. Also available are emergency loans, increase in credit card limits and overdraft limit increases. Customers are advised to get in touch to discuss options suitable to their current financial situation.

EBS

For the EBS customers who may be concerned regarding mortgage repayments as a result of COVID-19, they can apply for a 3-month payment break or interest-only mortgage repayments. All solutions are subject to assessment based on individual circumstances. Simple, online application process available.

ICS Mortgages

ICS Mortgages customers concerned about mortgage repayments are encouraged to contact customer service to discuss the various options available to them.

Finance Ireland

Finance Ireland customers experiencing financial difficulty as a result of COVID-19 should complete the online form provided and will be contacted by Finance Ireland to discuss their individual situation.