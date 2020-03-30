Creative children’s décor with Louise Higgins of Aspire Design

With the ongoing school closures and Covid-19 restrictions, I thought it might be nice to write a column on decorating children's bedrooms and playrooms.

This could help occupy your children as you could spend some time planning an update for their bedroom or playroom.

Here I will share with you some of the beautiful collections from renowned story book illustrators Frann Preston-Gannon, Christopher Corr and Yuval Zommer who have created a stunning Picture Book Collection with Villa Nova which evokes childhood memories of whimsical story books brought to life by captivating illustrations.

The collection comprises of wallpaper, fabrics, wall murals, scatter cushions, rugs, trimming and even wall stickers so you can do a complete redesign of your childs bedroom / playroom or simply add some scatter cushions or wall stickers.

This stunning collection allows you child to discover the wondrous creatures and faraway places that can be found in books and their imaginations. There is something in this collection to suit all tastes and personalities to enable you child to express their creative side. Here is an overview of some of my favourites from the Picture Book Collection by Villa Nova.



For the Dog Lovers

Yuval Zommer graduated from the London Royal College of Art with an MA in illustration. The Bark Life collection (above) by Yuval Zommer is perfect for canine lovers, this beautiful collection called Bark Life is very playful. Follow our lead and head to the park for playtime with the neighbourhood pups.

All dogs love a walk, from sausage dogs to scruffy pups and best in show. Perfect choice for the little adventurer in your lie. Other designs by Yuval Zommer in the picturebook collections include Busy Buzzy, Apples and Pears and Duck Pond where you get a bug’s eye view of Yuval’s incredibly intricate illustrations.

Embark on a world crawling with teeny lady bugs, fluttering butterflies and buzzing bees await. Splish splash in the duck ponds, leap with frogs, chuckle with chickens and explore the park with your canine chums.

Polar Bears and seals

Arctic Antics (above) designed by Frann Preston-Gannon, these playful prints bring us on an adventure to the frozen Arctic as polar bears float happily on the ice above. Wonderful white polar bears and fun friendly seals surf along on icebergs, whilst beneath their icy toes and flippers shoals of fish play amongst the majestic narwhals.

Rainforest

Dusky Amazon is designed by Frann Preston- Gannon, who brings us on a visit to the lush and exotic Amazon rainforest with its fanciful birds and chattering monkeys. Deep in the Amazon rainforest the birds come out to play to splish and splash in the river and talk about their day. From the banks, graceful dragonflies hover from flower and hide in the jingle foliage.

Turtle Reef

Turtle Reef is also designed by Frann Preston- Gannon. These playful prints bring us on an adventure to deep dive into the ocean and see the turtles in the sea dive and dance in swirling seaweed, whilst fish and seahorses twist and twirl and tiny turtles little flippers flutter through the ocean’s tides.

Turtle Reef from Aspire Design above

Budding Explorers

A graduate of The Royal College of Art in London, illustrator Christopher Corr’s work is about global travel, joy, colour and love of life.

The Island Hopping collection by Christopher Corr enables you to feel the blazing sun in your face as you take a trip around the world; explore the majestic Pink City in India, visit busy downtown New York and island hop around the Mediterranean. His design Island Hopping showcases a charming Mediterranean village with rambling villas, domed churches, slinky tavern cats and tiny fishing boats bob along on the ocean waves whilst colourful characters laugh and play.

I hope you have found this week's column interesting and that I have given you some inspiration when decorating your child's bedroom or playroom.



winner of TV3's Showhouse Showdown