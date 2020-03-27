Pfizer, which has large base in Newbridge, involved in race to find vaccine for Covid-19

Newbridge-based Pfizer is involved in the search for a vaccine for Covid-19 virus.

Pfizer and German company BioNTech have agreed to co-develop and distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine aimed at preventing Covid-19 infection.

Pfizer was established in Newbridge in 1992 and its presence has grown from 40 acres to over 120 acres in a facility of over 1,000,000 sq ft making it one of Europe's largest manufacturers of solid dose pharmaceuticals.

Since 2006, over €350 million has been invested in Newbridge to expand its development and manufacturing capabilities.

The facility currently supplies over 80 pharmaceutical products to more than 100 markets around the world.

Pfizer and BioNTech have executed a Material Transfer and Collaboration Agreement to enable the parties to immediately start working together.

The collaboration aims to accelerate development of BioNTech’s potential first-in-class COVID-19 mRNA vaccine program, BNT162, which is expected to enter clinical testing by the end of April 2020.

The rapid advancement of this collaboration builds on the research and development collaboration into which Pfizer and BioNTech entered in 2018 to develop mRNA-based vaccines for prevention of influenza.

“We are proud that our ongoing, successful relationship with BioNTech gives our companies the resiliency to mobilize our collective resources with extraordinary speed in the face of this worldwide challenge,” said Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Worldwide Research, Development & Medical, Pfizer.

“We believe that by pairing Pfizer’s development, regulatory and commercial capabilities with BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine technology and expertise as one of the industry leaders, we are reinforcing our commitment to do everything we can to combat this escalating pandemic, as quickly as possible.”

“This is a global pandemic, which requires a global effort. In joining forces with our partner Pfizer, we believe we can accelerate our effort to bring a COVID-19 vaccine to people around the world who need it,” said Ugur Sahin, Co-Founder and CEO of BioNTech.

The companies expect to utilize multiple research and development sites from both companies, including in the United States and Germany, to house the activities identified by the collaboration agreement.

The companies will begin collaborating immediately. They will finalize details of the agreement regarding financial terms, and all activities related to development, manufacturing and potential commercialization over the next few weeks.