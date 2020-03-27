CRIME: gardaí appeal for information on break-in at rural location

Gardaí are appealing for information regarding a break-in at Broadleas, Ballymore Eustace on Monday last.

"The house was broken into on Monday last, March 23 between 11am-12.20pm," stated a member of Kilcullen garda station.

"It is not known yet what goods were stolen.

"If anyone noted a strange vehicle in the area, or saw suspicious activity, please contact Kilcullen gardaí at 045 481 212".

Kilcullen gardaí remind residents to keep in touch with neighbours especially the elderly or those living in isolated areas. While the social distancing recommendations must be observed, we should make regular contact with one another and take note of strange vehicles in the locality.

#Stay safe, stay well