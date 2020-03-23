L6048 Coughlanstown Road re-opened today!

Good news for Ballymore Eustace residents today as the L6048 Coughlanstown Road opened.

Our video is courtesy of Cllr Evie Sammon who shows the resurfaced and realigned road.

https://www.facebook.com/BMENews/videos/629905337850656/

Disappointment was expressed last week when the expected official opening on Friday last was deferred.

"Contractors were working on a split shift due to Covid 19," said Cllr Sammon "But the council assured us on Friday it would be opening soon - and it has!" The council would like to thank the local community for their ongoing forbearance.

The road was closed in August 2016 after subsidence along the Liffey bank resulted in a small hole on the road surface. It was three years before funding was secured and contacts finally signed between Kildare County Council and Coffey Contractors for road remediation works to commence.

No doubt, residents in Coughlanstown, Mullaboden, Dunstown, Dunshane and Mullacash will be delighted to have the road open again and have a more direct and quicker access to the village of Ballymore Eustace.