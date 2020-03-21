Newbridge College fashion show raises over €24,000 for charity

There was great style and glamour in the Keadeen Hotel in Newbridge on Friday, March 6, for the Newbridge College Fashion Show.

The fashion show was organised to raise funds for the planned TY volunteer trip to Jamaica with Mustard Seed Communities. Some 18 students were on the catwalk under the watchful eye of the Holman Lee Agency.

With 320 in attendance, the atmosphere was electric.

Sheila Zebedee, parent and organiser, said: “We are over the moon with the generosity and support from parents and friends. Over €24,000 was raised for Mustard Seed which provides homes for abandoned children with severe physical and mental disabilities.”

See next week's Leinster Leader for further coverage.