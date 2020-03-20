New temporary speed limit of 50km/hr in effect for Osberstown from today

A new temporary 50km/hr speed limit comes into effect in Osberstown from today and is expected to last until the end of May.

According to Kildare County Council, the new speed limit applies to a section of the L2006 in the townland of Osberstown between a point of approx. 300 metres of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road to a point approx. 225 metres south of the junction of the L2006 with the Canal Road.

An Garda Síochána have indicated that they have no objections to this Road Works Speed Limit Order.

This Road Works Speed Limit Order will apply from Friday, 20 March 2020 to Sunday, 31 May 2020 inclusive.