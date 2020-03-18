There has been an increase in the numbers of people drinking at home since pub closures and self-isolation began in Ireland

There has been calls for the reduction of at-home alcohol consumption amid pub closures and isolation in Ireland.

Drinkaware, the national charity working to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse in Ireland, is encouraging the public to manage time spent at home or in self-isolation without alcohol, given that 50% of Irish adults cite coping as motivation for their drinking habits.

People are told to limit or cut out alcohol completely as this is being used to subsidise for stress during these challenging times.

"Drinking at home presents unique issues including often unintended excessive drinking" according to Sheena Horgan, Drinkaware CEO. therefore, people are urged to have non-alcoholic beverages stocked at home, to store alcohol out of site and to remove it from their shopping lists as it is not regarded as an essential item at this time.

Drinkaware offer a host of activities you can do at home to replace alcohol consumption, these include:

Listen to a podcast.

Read a book.

Start a DIY project you’ve been putting off.

Check in with friends and family as much as you can by phone, video, text and social media.

Get out for a walk in your local area every day. While we all need to practice social distancing and protective hygiene measures, we still need fresh air and exercise.

Take the extra time at home to try out a new recipe. A balanced nutritious diet is just as important for mental health as it is for physical health.



Adults living in Ireland aged 18-24 and 25-34 are most likely to report using alcohol as a way to cheer up when in a bad mood or feeling stressed, as well as to forget about problems or because it helps when feeling depressed or anxious.