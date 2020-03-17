No injuries sustained in accident on Athy to Kilcullen road on Sunday last

Drivers taken to hospital as precaution only

Kilcullen gardaí confirm that no body was injured in a collision on the M9 northbound between J3 Athy and J2 Kilcullen on Sunday last, March 15.

While several emergency vehicles attended the scene, neither driver sustained serious injury. 

Both were taken to hospital by ambulance "as a precaution only". 