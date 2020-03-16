Glanbia issue new guidelines so produce production is not affected during Covid-19

Glanbia Ireland has introduced new measures in order to provide vital services for the farming community and to ensure the flow of produce during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Farmers, drivers, customers and other stakeholders have been requested to assist Glanbia Ireland by closely following the advice of the Health Services.

Chief Executive Jim Bergin thanked Glanbia Ireland’s milk suppliers, drivers and employees for continuing to take precautionary measures to keep dairy products flowing to Irish consumers at this challenging time.

Glanbia have enacted a series of guidelines to ensure business stays operational. These include:



Milk Collection/Deliveries:



Suppliers have been urged to seek medical advice and also inform their local Glanbia Ireland advisor by phone or by contacting the Customer Service Centre (CSC) at 1890 321 321 immediately in the unfortunate instance that a member of the farm household or farm staff is in self-isolation or has a confirmed case of Coronavirus (Covid-19).



This will allow Glanbia Ireland implement a set of appropriate measures to continue to collect milk from, or deliver supplies to, the farm.

All drivers going to farms or Glanbia Ireland sites are following strict protocols, including a series of additional preventative sanitation measures, and any close contact on farm must be minimised or preferably completed avoided.

Farmers are requested to implement a series of hygiene measures at all times.

Facilities and Branches

Glanbia Ireland put in place a Business Continuity Process, including strict hygiene and preventative measures at processing sites and across the branch network.

In order to with minimise visits to branches, customers have been urged to consider ordering through their local business managers over the phone.

Our Business Managers, Farm Development and Milk Quality teams that visit farms to provide services will be limiting visits to essential farm calls, while ensuring there is a consistent supply of feed for animals.

Glanbia Ireland has temporarily halted the acceptance of milk samples delivered by farmers in person to our various processing sites for transportation onwards to the laboratory service in Dungarvan.

Jim Bergin urged all suppliers to also keep in contact with elderly and more vulnerable members of the farming community.

“We do not underestimate the concerns that some members of our farming community feel in these uncertain times and we will continue to keep in touch with you as this evolves,” he added.