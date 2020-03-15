Donadea group offering delivery services including hot meals to the area

Aaron Cullen, acting chairman of Donadea Community First Responders Group is offering a grocery, prescription and hot meals delivery to the area during this restrictive 'social distancing' curfew.

"I would like to put our group forward to helping out with pharmacy deliveries and groceries, newspapers and hot meals from the Hamlet Court Hotel priced at €10 a meal with free delivery to all elderly or immune compromised people.

"We are doing this on a voluntary basis and we are looking for local businesses to come on board with us. All we ask for is notice of the delivery - if you would like our assistance, please call me on 085 164 8330" concluded Aaron.

Many communities have rallied offering similar services and doing so without compromising health and safety.

Please do not answer the door to anyone purporting to be delivering local groceries unless it's a person within a community group you know and requested a delivery - plenty of unscrupulous persons out there, so please beware.