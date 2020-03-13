Coronavirus

Asthma Society releases measures for respiratory sufferers during Covid-19

The Asthma Society of Ireland has released a statement on what measures asthma sufferers should take during Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Those who suffer from respiratory illnesses like asthma are regarded as high risk people as the cornoavirus as it presents in the form of a fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases Covid-19 the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death. 

If you have asthma, the asthma society suggests a myriad of ways for managing your asthma. These include:

  • Take your preventer inhaler daily as prescribed. This will decrease your risk suffering an asthma attack and reduce your asthma symptoms.

  • Have an up-to-date Asthma Action Plan which will help you recognise when your asthma is deteriorating.

  • Always carry your reliever inhaler (usually blue) with you in case of an asthma emergency.

  • Know the 5 Step Rule for managing an asthma attack.

  • Know your asthma triggers in order to avoid them where possible.
  • Ensure you are practicing proper inhaler technique – check our Inhaler Technique page for a demonstrations of all the inhalers on the Irish market.

  • Do not smoke and avoid areas where smoke is present if possible.

  • If you feel like your asthma symptoms are deteriorating call your healthcare professional.

They also recommend closely following the HSE guidelines for staying safe during this period.