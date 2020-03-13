WATCH: No public masses on in Kildare over the next two weekends or on St Patricks day

The Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Diocese has announced that there will be no public masses across Kildare over the next two weekends and on St Particks Day.

He said in an online message to the diocese that masses will be transmitted via webcam with 26 parishes offering this facility. He said many other parishes will offer mass on the radio. There is no obligation to attend Mass on these dates. He also has a special prayer for the coronavirus which he says at the end of the message.

WATCH: