Crossings Toyota Naas to host a two day Hybrid information event this weekend

Crossings Toyota Naas on the Sallins Road are hosting a two day Hybrid information and test drive event in their showroom on the Sallins Road this weekend, on Saturday 12 and 14 March.

This event will provide lots of information on the new trend sweeping through the motor industry with Hybrid experts on site to answer all your Hybrid related questions. They will have all the Toyota hybrid vehicle’s on display and available for test drive, including Ireland’s Best Selling car - the Corolla Saloon, Hatchback, Touring Sport, Yaris, Rav4, Camry, Prius and the brand new 2020 C-HR.

This is a free event but appointments are recommended to make sure you can secure a Test Drive in the Toyota Hybrid model of your choice. If you have questions about mild v’s full hybrid and how they compare to EV – then come along and learn all the advantages of choosing Hybrid – Lower maintenance costs, fuel efficiency, and low emissions with studies showing that over 60% of all Hybrid drives are made in EV mode- meaning Zero emissions.

Commenting on the event and the recent success of the Toyota Corolla Hybrid returning as best selling car in January 2020, Liam Fitzpatrick, Dealer Principal of Crossings Toyota Naas commented “We’re delighted to see the success of Hybrid in Kildare and the return of the Corolla to the Top Spot. If you want to learn more about our Hybrid range then pop in and speak to one of our Hybrid Experts.

"Organise a 24 hour test drive in your favourite model with one of our friendly team and see if Hybrid is the right choice for you. This event is to answer any questions people may have about Hybrid and allow them to experience the models first hand. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The Crossings showroom is easily located off the M7 and offers customers an immersive experience, encompassing a combination of physical, human and digital touch points which will guide the customer through the showroom. Take the opportunity to design your dream car using the Toyota car configurator and choose your fabric and paint selection at our “Design your Car – Touch and Feel Wall.”

One of the few Toyota Dealerships with an in-house Business Manager – Aaron Dunney, who can tailor a finance package to suit your needs and your budget. Competitive APR’s staring from 3% mean that financing your car using Toyota Finance Services as a convenient and cost-effective way to purchase. Crossings Toyota Naas have also introduced a 0% deposit offer – running until the 31 March, so there has never been a better time to choose Hybrid.

The team at Crossings Toyota Naas would like to extend a warm welcome to everyone to call in to their Toyota Showroom on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 March for the Hybrid Information and Test Drive Event and to discover just exactly what a Hybrid is.

Have all your Hybrid questions answered in a warm and welcoming environment and experience the Hybrid Advantage for yourself at Crossings Toyota on the Sallins Road.