BREAKING: Coronavirus officially declared a Pandemic by World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially declared COVID-19 (Coronavirus) a pandemic.

As 118,000 people globally have contracted the virus and over 4,000 deaths, Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus from WHO has stated that "pandemic is not a word to use lightly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death."

BREAKING



"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus continued to outline that "we have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a #coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time. WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases."

This news comes as the first Cornavirus related death has been recorded in Ireland, with confirmed cases rising to 32.