Naas gardaí conduct 'sting' operation to nab motorists breaking red light

The Roads Policing Unit in Naas conducted an operation to detect motorists breaking a red light in the town.

The traffic light is located on the Dublin Road at the Kingsfurze Junction.

Breaking a red light carries a €80 fine and three Penalty Points.

This rises to €120

One motorist who broke the red light also tested positive for cocaine.

This motorist was arrested and brought to Naas Garda Station.

The motorist, who had a live bench warrant in existence, was then brought straight to court.

This motorist was a Provisional Licence Driver unaccompanied and his vehicle was also impounded under the Road Traffic Act.



