Naas gardaí conduct 'sting' operation to nab motorists breaking red light
The Roads Policing Unit in Naas conducted an operation to detect motorists breaking a red light in the town.
The traffic light is located on the Dublin Road at the Kingsfurze Junction.
Breaking a red light carries a €80 fine and three Penalty Points.
This rises to €120
One motorist who broke the red light also tested positive for cocaine.
This motorist was arrested and brought to Naas Garda Station.
The motorist, who had a live bench warrant in existence, was then brought straight to court.
This motorist was a Provisional Licence Driver unaccompanied and his vehicle was also impounded under the Road Traffic Act.
