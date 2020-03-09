Leixlip software company wins award

A Leixlip-based software company is the winner of the Kildare Enterprise award for 2020.

QPQ Ltd took the top prize of €2,000 and will now represent Kildare at the 22 nd National Enterprise Awards in the Mansion House in Dublin next May.

QPQ Ltd are bringing to market a series of unique technological solutions in the financial services. The platform can

be described as a settlement platform for goods, services and payments with integrated trade and corporate finance.

Founded by Greg Chew and Co-founded by Aidan Finn, the company is based in Leixlip and employs 20 people.

The Kildare Enterprise Awards took place as part of a very successful Local Enterprise Week programme of events.

The award ceremony took place at the Killashee Hotel on Thursday last and featured guest speaker Blaise Brosnan of the Management Resource Institute as well as special guest, overall national enterprise award winner 2019 Sonia Deasy of Kildare based company Pestle & Mortar.

QPQ Ltd will now be competing against 30 other finalists from every local authority area for a share of the €40,000 prize fund as national judging gets underway in April. Categories this year include best export business, future focus and innovation, in addition to eight regional awards.

Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise Kildare County Council said: “For the last two decades, the awards have celebrated homegrown success stories from every

corner of Ireland, putting their achievements into the national spotlight. Kildare has had significant success in the past two years with Pestle & Mortar of Newbridge winning the top prize last year at the 2019 national awards and Terra NutriTech of Athy winning the top prize in the competition in 2018.

Also congratulated were was Brendan Pittman of Pittman Traffic Ltd and Pierce Dargan of EquineMedi , who also won awards.

Other high-profile events that took place during local enterprise week included the Seánie Walsh Experience, the growing LEAN seminar, the Entrepreneur Academy’s Startup Bootcamp as well as the county final of the national student enterprise Programme.

Local Enterprise Week is organised every year by the Local Enterprise Offices and supported by Enterprise Ireland and county councils.