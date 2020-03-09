Planning lodged for Monasterevin Day Care Centre upgrade works

Health Service Executive has applied for planning permission for the long awaited refurbishment of the Day Care Centre in Monasterevin.

Kildare County Council has until April 21, to decide on the proposal for the refurbishment which includes alterations and extension to existing building which is a protected structure for the use of the building as a Health Care Centre at Drogheda Street in Monasterevin.

The proposed alterations include the demolition of single storey extensions to the rear of the existing. The construction of new part two storey part single storey extension to the rear. The refurbishment and conversion of existing out-building to the rear and also permission for all ancillary site works

The HSE estimated a cost of €540,000 for the new centre. This figure comes from the original 2015 feasibility study.

"Following a long and arduous process the application will be the beginning of bringing the Daycare Centre back to its building on Drogheda Street," said Cllr Kevin Duffy.

"Submissions/letters of support can be made up until March 31 and the decision is due on April 21."