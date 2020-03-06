Kildare mother addresses leading NY gala event

Noreen Doyle, founder and MD of The Irish Biltong Co, was one of the key speakers at a gala fundraiser in New York last week, joined on the podium by former Taoiseach, Enda Kenny and professional golfers Graeme McDowell and Pádraig Harrington.

Ms Doyle, who is currently PRO for Network Ireland Kildare, addressed the attendance at the ‘Best of Ireland Gala Dinner’ in her capacity as the mother of two children who were diagnosed with childhood cancers.

Noreen’s son James was diagnosed with childhood leukaemia at two years of age. Happily James survived with treatment before his sister Kate was diagnosied with the same disease when she was aged six years. James is now a healthy and robust 15 year old teenagers, and Kate is a healthy and outgoing 10 year old.

“It was in my capacity as a mother who has reaped the benefit of clinical trials and research into childhood cancers that I spoke at the gala event which was hosted at Manhatten Athletic Club in New York last week”, said Noreen.

Joined by her husband John (of Haynestown Meats), the pair are committed to the promotion of funding for paediatric research and were in awe of the amazing support extended at last week’s event in the US.

Over 50 years ago, the Children’s Medical and Research Fundation (CMRF) was established in Ireland with the sole aim being to promote and raise funding for paediatric research. Ireland has since established itself as an international hall of excellence and innovation in paediatric medicine.

With a limited gene pool and with very little genetic variation, this fact alone places Ireland in a unique position to carry out research on the root causes of childhood disease.

“Since 2012, the Best of Ireland Gala Dinner has helped raise almost six million dollars for paediatric research into childhood cancers, said Noreen. “We’ve been on the journey of the upgrading of St John’s Ward in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin and our children James and Kate have thus benefited”.

Ms Doyle was high in praise of the close knit partnership forged between CMRF in Ireland, the G-Mac Foundation founded by professional golfer Graeme McDowell and the Ireland Funds, all of which demonstrates the power that people and organisations can make, when they work together towards a resolution.

In this case, the organisations work together to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

“Together, the partnerships believe that children’s healthcare should be underpinned by a robust evidence-based research process that enhances the outcomes, lives and experiences of sick children.

“Focused on delivering a child centre and research model that is inclusive of the needs of children and representative of the challenges they face, the research fund and the Best of Ireland is working to making it easier for children battling ill-health” she said.

“Incredibly, the aim last week was to raise $250,000 for one clinical trial. However, an amazing $820,000 was raised – with further monies due. That will make such a difference, and possibly see at least 3-4 children avail of clinical trials.”

Ms Doyle said she found the experience amazing.

“Despite visiting several shows and sightseeing highlights, the real highlight of the week for John and I was the Best of Ireland Gala Dinner. The organising of the night itself was phenomenal, the food, the entertainment but most importantly, the speakers, they were all so passionate and showed so much empathy for children and their families battling cancer”.



Ms Doyle is also secretary to ‘Bumbleance’, which under the umbrella of the Saoirse Foundation, provides dedicated ambulance services for the transportation of children to and from their treatment centre, along with their parents.

"This service is totally self funded, all funding is raised by volunteers and voluntary organisations, for which we are eternally grateful”, concluded Noreen.