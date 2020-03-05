Covid-19 scare: Kilkenny students okay to return to school after 'casual contact'

HSE state students and teaching staff may return after 'low risk' contact with Corona virus

Corona virus / Covid-19 advice issued to parents states the contact was 'low risk'

A text message has been sent to parents and guardians of students at a local school warning them some students may have had 'low-risk contact' with the Corona virus, Covid-19. 

A group from Coláiste Eamon Rís in Callan recently travelled back from a region in Italy. It is at most a 'low-level contact'.

The advice from the HSE is that all students and staff linked with this trip should be safe to return to school as normal.