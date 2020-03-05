Brand new Café coming to Naas to cater for peckish shoppers

A new café is being built in Naas with an estimated investment of around €350,000.

A decision to grant planning permission for the property in Naas Retail Park was issued by Kildare County Council this week.

The shopping area off the Newbridge Road has stores like Harvey Norman, B&Q, Halfords, JYSK and Choice.

Targeted Investment Opportunities, based in central Dublin, will be building a single-storey pavilion café of 172 sq. meters in size.

The outlet will be licensed to sell food and beverages on and off the premises.

Exterior seating and landscaping is in the designs.

The existing car-park will be reconfigured to include customer vehicle circulation route and collection point, all to be located in the existing carpark.