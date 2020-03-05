Sallins Business Association to host AGM next week

Sallins Business Association will host its annual general meeting and networking event next week, on Thursday, March 12 at 8pm. It will be held upstairs in Lock13 Gastro-Brewpub.

The AGM will commence at 8pm for all full members followed by the networking event where everyone is welcome. New members are welcome, and the event offers an opportunity to meet and mingle with current SBA members and see the benefits of joining this active business community. Current members can renew their membership on the night; membership will remain at €60 until 31 January 2021.

Benefits of membership include access to the following

opportunity to meet new business contacts; a chance to showcase your own business; access to training/support; joint marketing opportunities; support local businesses; business listing and profile on the SBA website; attend regular business networking meetings; add your voice on local issues – and of course, it's a great social outlet.

“All businesses from #Sallins and the surrounding areas are welcome to attend and there is no charge to attend on the night. We are a very friendly bunch but if you feel more comfortable bringing a colleague with you on the night, that is fine,” said Louise Higgins of the SBA.

“Our intention is to widen the committees to incorporate new members and ensure members issues and needs are addressed through training programmes, site visits, network meetings, relevant presentations and workshops. Sallins is currently in a transition phase, with the completion of the bypass and the Green Way en route, there will be many exciting opportunities for businesses in the area to benefit, from both.

"As with any association, everything we do is voluntary and new members with fresh ideas are always welcome,” added Louise. For further information, contact Louise at 086 399 9926.